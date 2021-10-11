Moses Oloya Football Tournament 2021:
Final: Jinja Veterans 0 (4) – 0 (3) Jinja Central West
Individual Awards:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP): Asuman Umaya Omi (Walukuba East)
- Top scorer: Anthony Jalendo (Walukuba East, 3 Goals)
- Best Goalkeeper: Salim Wekiya (Jinja Veterans)
- Most experienced player: Noah Babadi Kasule (Jinja Veterans)
- Youngest Best player: Frank Mukisa, Goalkeeper (Jinja Central Boma)
- Fair Play Award: Mpumudde Football Club
Jinja Veterans emerged as champions of 2021 Moses Oloya football championship organized in Walukuba division, Jinja city on Independence Day.
Before hundreds of spectators, Jinja Veterans pipped Jinja Central West 4-3 in a tense and dramatic post match penalty shoot-out.
This was after normal time had ended goal-less at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium in Walukuba.
To make it to the final, Veterans edged Jinja Central Boma as Jinja Central West eliminated Danida.
The victors team had the likes of Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Isaac Isinde, Musa Walangalira, Noah “Babadi” Kasule, Azizi Kemba among others as they took home a cow, Shs. 1,500,000 and a giant trophy.
Jinja Central West as first runners up won a big goat and Shs. 1,000,000.
Jinja Central Boma won Shs 500,000 as the third placed team.
Other Prizes:
The MVP (Asuman Umaya Omi of Walukuba East) recieved a trophy and Shs. 200,000.
Top scorer Anthony Jalendo also got rewarded with a trophy and Shs. 100,000.
The best goalkeeper was Salim Wekiya, earned a pair of gloves with 200,000.
Noah Babadi Kasule was the most outstanding experienced player of the tournament.
On the contrary, the youngest best player was Jinja Central Boma goalkeeper Frank Mukisa.
Mpumudde won the fair play award to take home a certificate and Shs. 300,000.
Oloya was paying back to Walukuba, a rich footballing hub where he kicked off his football career before he was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).
He has since featured for the Uganda Cranes and top premier clubs in Vietnam as Xuan Thanh Sai Gon, Becamex Binh Duong and currently Ha Noi.
In 2016, he had a season in Russia at Kuban Krasnodar where he featured in 68 games, scoring two goals.
The Moses Oloya Football Tournament is here to provide a platform of networking and groom talented players, to give opportunity the them to be able to play competitive football. I am glad that I was raised from this community. I will also organize the second edition of the tournament again next year.Moses Oloya, Uganda Cranes Player
Before the main fianle, Oloya himself took to the field of play as Walukuba Select played in a curtain raiser contest.
Uganda Cranes international Brian Umony was among the guests who graced the well-attended finale alongside veteran football administrator Faizal Muhammed, Joseph Mpande, Ronald Barente (BUL Football Club Chairman), Jamal Kimera, Apollo Razak Kakaire, among others.
A total of 10 teams graced the championship that has been played since the month of May.
These included; Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde, Masese 3, Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and the winning team, Veterans.
The purpose of the Moses Oloya tournament is an opportunity for the player (Moses Oloya) to give back to the local community and promote talent among the youth in the Eastern region.Alfred Ochaya, Chairperson – Moses Oloya Tournament Organizing Committee
Pools:
Group A: Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde and Masese 3
Group B: Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and Veterans