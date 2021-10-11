Moses Oloya Football Tournament 2021:

Final: Jinja Veterans 0 (4) – 0 (3) Jinja Central West

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Asuman Umaya Omi (Walukuba East)

Asuman Umaya Omi (Walukuba East) Top scorer: Anthony Jalendo (Walukuba East, 3 Goals)

Anthony Jalendo (Walukuba East, 3 Goals) Best Goalkeeper : Salim Wekiya (Jinja Veterans)

: Salim Wekiya (Jinja Veterans) Most experienced player : Noah Babadi Kasule (Jinja Veterans)

: Noah Babadi Kasule (Jinja Veterans) Youngest Best player : Frank Mukisa, Goalkeeper (Jinja Central Boma)

: Frank Mukisa, Goalkeeper (Jinja Central Boma) Fair Play Award: Mpumudde Football Club

Jinja Veterans emerged as champions of 2021 Moses Oloya football championship organized in Walukuba division, Jinja city on Independence Day.

Before hundreds of spectators, Jinja Veterans pipped Jinja Central West 4-3 in a tense and dramatic post match penalty shoot-out.

This was after normal time had ended goal-less at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium in Walukuba.

To make it to the final, Veterans edged Jinja Central Boma as Jinja Central West eliminated Danida.

The victors team had the likes of Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Isaac Isinde, Musa Walangalira, Noah “Babadi” Kasule, Azizi Kemba among others as they took home a cow, Shs. 1,500,000 and a giant trophy.

Jinja Central West as first runners up won a big goat and Shs. 1,000,000.

Jinja Central Boma won Shs 500,000 as the third placed team.

The Moses Oloya tournament unearthed fresh talents that ought to be development. Salim Wekiya was best goalkeeper of the tournament

Other Prizes:

The MVP (Asuman Umaya Omi of Walukuba East) recieved a trophy and Shs. 200,000.

Top scorer Anthony Jalendo also got rewarded with a trophy and Shs. 100,000.

The best goalkeeper was Salim Wekiya, earned a pair of gloves with 200,000.

Noah Babadi Kasule was the most outstanding experienced player of the tournament.

On the contrary, the youngest best player was Jinja Central Boma goalkeeper Frank Mukisa.

Mpumudde won the fair play award to take home a certificate and Shs. 300,000.

Oloya was paying back to Walukuba, a rich footballing hub where he kicked off his football career before he was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He has since featured for the Uganda Cranes and top premier clubs in Vietnam as Xuan Thanh Sai Gon, Becamex Binh Duong and currently Ha Noi.

In 2016, he had a season in Russia at Kuban Krasnodar where he featured in 68 games, scoring two goals.

Moses Oloya in action during the curtain raiser

The Moses Oloya Football Tournament is here to provide a platform of networking and groom talented players, to give opportunity the them to be able to play competitive football. I am glad that I was raised from this community. I will also organize the second edition of the tournament again next year. Moses Oloya, Uganda Cranes Player

Moses Oloya

Before the main fianle, Oloya himself took to the field of play as Walukuba Select played in a curtain raiser contest.

Uganda Cranes international Brian Umony was among the guests who graced the well-attended finale alongside veteran football administrator Faizal Muhammed, Joseph Mpande, Ronald Barente (BUL Football Club Chairman), Jamal Kimera, Apollo Razak Kakaire, among others.

Mulongo Sports journalist Hassan Wasswa interviews veteran sports administrator Faizal Muhammed

BUL FC Chairman Ronald Barente (in white Uganda Cranes jersey) during the inspection of the teams prior to kick off.

A total of 10 teams graced the championship that has been played since the month of May.

These included; Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde, Masese 3, Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and the winning team, Veterans.

The purpose of the Moses Oloya tournament is an opportunity for the player (Moses Oloya) to give back to the local community and promote talent among the youth in the Eastern region. Alfred Ochaya, Chairperson – Moses Oloya Tournament Organizing Committee

Pools:

Group A: Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde and Masese 3

Group B: Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and Veterans