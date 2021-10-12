Fast rising AFRIYEA golf Academy has been recognized by a Japanese sports equipment and sportswear company, Mizuno Corporation.

The global sports kits manufacturer is now also a new partner of AFRIYEA golf Academy in East Africa.

Mizuno donated three sets of golf clubs and a bag with hopes of a continuous partnership in the coming future.

Cwinayaai hands over some clubs to Amon Bwambale

Am so humbled that something we started as a joke has caught up everyone’s eye and attention mostly people from the Diaspora. AFRIYEA Golf Academy is growing up brilliantly every day that comes. We expect a great lasting relationship with Mizuno. Joseph Cwinyaai, Uganda Golf National team Captain & coach at AFRIYEA Golf Academy

The donated items were received by the national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai who also doubles as a coach at AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Amon Bwambale, also a national team player and student at the Fort Portal based academy also attended.

Amon Bwambale with Joseph Cwimyaai alongside the donated clubs and golf bag

The company will closely associate with AFRIYEA Golf Academy to develop the game of golf and also provide support (where possible) on the African continent.

Mizuno is a manufacturer of golf clubs and accessories; their Grain Flow Forged irons are used by professional golfers.

Tiger Woods used Mizuno golf clubs until he turned professional in 1996, including for his first Masters Tournament victory in 1997, having left Mizuno and moved to Titleist.

Other players have played using Mizuno equipment during their careers.

The donated golf clubs to AFRIYEA Golf Academy

About Mizuno Corporation:

Mizuno Corporation was founded in Osaka in 1906 by Rihachi Mizuno.

Today, Mizuno is a global corporation which makes a wide variety of sports equipment and sportswear, for golf, tennis, baseball, volleyball, football, running, rugby, skiing, swimming, cycling, judo, table tennis, badminton, boxing and athletics.

By 2010, the company’s revenue stood at $ 1,312,460,113.15 with a net income $ 12,409,426.30 (Japanese Yen) and employs 5,368 people.