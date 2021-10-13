African champions Algeria have their eyes on breaking the longest unbeaten run by a nation set by Italy after extending their unbeaten streak to 31 games.

Djamel Belmadi’s side beat Niger 4-0 in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2022 in Group A to move joint top with Burkina Faso in the process.

Manchester City left footed forward Riyad Mahrez, Aissa Mandi, Ismael Bennacer and Baghdad Bounedjah scored the goals for the Desert Warriors.

Algeria face Djibouti and Burkina Faso next month in the bid to remain on course for a World Cup appearance in Qatar 2022 before embarking on preps for the Africa Cup of Nations due in Cameroon early next year.

Italy hold the record for most international games without defeat after going 37 games before loss to Spain in the Uefa Nations League this month.