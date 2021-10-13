The Government of Uganda has made a tremendous financial contribution to all the athletes who represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan.

At least every athlete of the 25 who qualified to represent Uganda at the postponed Olympics smiled home with a penny.

The official hand-over of the money was done at the National Council of Sports (NCS) premises in Lugogo, Kampala during an event held at Copper Chimney Restaurant on Tuesday, 12th October 2021.

State minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the General Secretary of the NCS Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Commissioner of Physical Education and Sports Rev. Duncans Mugumya, federation representatives and the four medalists attended.

Group photo of officials and medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Double Olympic medalist Joshua Cheptegei (winner of the 5000m gold and 10,000m silver), Peruth Chemutai (gold medal winner of 3000m steeple chase), Jacob Kiplimo (bronze medalist in 10,000m) and Para-Olympian David Emong (bronze in the T1500m) all graced the evening event.

Every gold medal was rewarded with Shs 50,000,000/=, a silver medal was rewarded by Shs. 30,000,000/= and bronze cost Shs.20, 000,000/= whilst the rest of the athletes who made the grade each home Shs. 1,000,000/=.

That said, Cheptegei pocketed Shs. 80,000,000 for the gold and silver, Chemutai took Shs. 50,000,000/= as Kiplimo and Emong each bagged Shs 20,000,000/=.

The rest of the athletes on the main Olympics and para-Olympics teams each got Shs. 1,000,000/=.

Quoting from the Holy book of the Bible in 2 Timothy 2:6, Hon Obua asserted that every hard worker who puts in effort ought and deserves to be rewarded accordingly.

Obua also noted that Uganda’s sports sub-sector is no longer a liability but a huge asset as he urged the sportsmen and women to invest immensely for the future unknown.

“The journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 was not so smooth as it was decimated with pits and valleys. There was COVID-19 and it was post-poned, then came the budget cuts from the Government but the team remained focused. There is a lot of talent in the countryside that needs to be developed. I thank the athletes who represented us well in Japan. I urge the sportsmen and women to be mindful of the investments made as a way of planning for the future” Obua advised.

In appreciation, Cheptegei was full of praise for the Government of Uganda for the financial donation as he vowed to remain focused in training and bring more glory to motherland Uganda.

“I am very humbled for the Government of Uganda for this motivation of money given. On behalf of the rest of the athletes, we are very honoured and promised to maintain the training regime as we plan for the next engagements ahead of us. I also wish to thank the other people who helped us in one way or another and the media personnel too” Cheptegei disclosed.

Joshua Chepetegei being interviewed (Credit: David Isabirye)

We have been cautioned on wise investments to plan for the future and this is the advise we ought to take advise well Peruth Chemutai, 3000m Steeplechase Olympic Gold Medalist

Peruth Chemutai being interviewed by the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dr Ogwel remarked that recognizing sportsmen and women is a way of Government to fully embrace and appreciate the sportsmen and women.

I am very happy for the good collaboration between National Council of Sports and Ministry of Education and Sports. The wonderful teamwork from the athletes and their technical arm reaped us fruits. We are now looking forward the Common Wealth Games as we trickle to perform well. Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary National Council of Sports (NCS)

Peruth Chemutai gets her 50M dummy cheque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Jacob Kiplimo gets his 20M dummy cheque (Credit: David Isabirye)

David Emong with his dummy cheque of 20,000,000 (Credit: David Isabirye)

The newly appointed commissioner of physical education Rev. Mugumya definitely had to quote from the Bible for an assertive message.

In reference to Zechariah 4:6; “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel, saying, ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the LORD of armies, Rev. Mugumya attributed the success of team Uganda at the Olympic Games 2020 to the might of the Lord as well as good planning.

Chef De Mission of team Uganda at the Games Beatrice Ayikoru lauded all the parties at play from the sports associations and federations, sportsmen and women, Government of Uganda, National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee, media and everybody involved in a way or other for the prosperity of team Uganda.

This development comes at a time when President Museveni donated cars to all the medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The head of state also demanded the payment of monthly stipends to the exceling athletes.

Focus and attention switches to planning and preparations for the Common Wealth Games in 2022.

Joshua Chepetegei with the 30M dummy cheque for the silver medal in the 10,000m (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Esther Chebet, Sarah Chelangat, Albert Chemutai, Prisca Chesang, Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi, Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Oscar Chelimo, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Mercyline Chelangat, Immaculate Chemutai, Juliet Chekwel, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemongesi, Fred Musobo, Shida Leni

Boxing:

Catherine Nanziri, Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Kavuma Ssemujju

Rowing:

Grace Kathleen Noble

Swimming:

Kirabo Namutebi, Ambala Atuhaire

Officials:

General officials:

Hon Denis Hamson Obua (head of delegation), William Blick (IOC Member), Dr Donald Rukare (President NOC), Beatrice Ayikoru (Chef De Mission), Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (General Team manager), Dr. Jacqueline Nana Nakiddu (Team doctor), Prossy Namusisi (Physitherapist), Tom Oomen (Physiotherapist), Shadiah Nakamanya (Chaperone), Aisha Nassanga (Media Liaison), Elijah Njawuzi (Team Admin), Ivan Mugowa (Team Admin), Moses Mwase (NOC), Ganzi Mugula (Athletes Representative)

Technical officials:

Adrianus Ruiter (Coach, Athletics – Tokyo), Faustino Kiwa (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Gordon Ahimbisibwe (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Domenic Otucet (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Margaret Ijala (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Narisesio Bigingo (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Benjamin Njia (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Andrew Sorowen (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Patrick Lihenda (Coach, Boxing), Hassan Mohammed Mulandi (Coach, Boxing), Rodrick Muhumuza (Coach, Rowing), Ahsan Iqbal (Coach, Rowing), Muzafaru Muwanguzi (Coach, Swimming), Dunstan Nsubuga (NOC), Sadik Nasiwu (NOC), Salim Ssenkungu Musoke (ITO, Weightlifting), Aciga Fula (ITO, Boxing)