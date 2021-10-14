Uganda will host this year’s CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship and after several days of waiting, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has confirmed the dates.

According to CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo, the Championship will take place between 28th October – 10th November 2021.

“The Football Federation in Uganda has confirmed that they are ready to host the event during those dates and we are now waiting for further confirmation from teams,” confirmed Gecheo as quoted by cecafaonline.com.

The tournament has been hanging in balance given the COVID-19 situation in Uganda and at one time seemed like it will be cancelled.

Gecheo further stresses that besides Somalia and Sudan, the rest of the other CECAFA Members are expected to take part.

Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania will see this as a timely opportunity to fine tune for their respective upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Uganda U20 Women’s National that eliminated Kenya 10-3 on aggregate will face South Africa in December.