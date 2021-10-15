StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Matchday 1):

Friday, 15th October 2021 Results:

Mbarara City 3-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Express 0-2 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Onduparaka 1-1 UPDF

Mbarara City Football Club kicked off the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season in style with a 3-1 home win over Soltilo Bright Stars at the Kakyeka Stadium on Friday, 15th October 2021.

Henry Kitegenyi, Karim Ramathan, and midfielder Solomon Okwalinga were on target for the Ankole Lions.

Returning Soltilo Bright Stars forward Nelson Senkatuka got the consolation for the visitors through a well-struck penalty in the fourth minute of added time during the first half climax.

Kitengenyi opened the scoring two minutes after the half-hour mark.

Ramathan doubled the scores in the 38th minute to make it 2-0 by the halfway break off Jasper Aheebwa’s curling corner-kick delivery.

Senkatuka pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th minute as Mbarara City made attempts to get into the game.

Midfielder Okwalinga restored Mbarara City’s two-goal margin two minutes into the second half.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ head coach Baker Mbowa (left) and Hussein Mbalangu in a moment prior to kick off at Kakyeka Stadium.

FIFA referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat booked several parties in the game; Mbarara City’s trio Jasper Ahebwa Baguma, Steven Othieno, and Pistis Barenge.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ Andrew duo of Kaggwa and Kyambadde were also booked.

The game was the first for Mbarara City’s head coach Hussein Mbalangu.

Okwalinga was named the Man of the Match for the overall authority and contribution to the game.

Mbarara City thus leads the table standings after the first three matches of the season.

Man of the match Solomon Okwalinga shows off the placard

Meanwhile, newly promoted Arua Hill humbled last season’s champions Express 2-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

New signing Robert Eseru and Rashid Kawawa Olu got the two goals for Arua Hill.

At the Greenlight Stadium in Arua, Onduparaka and visiting UPDF shared the spoils in a one-all draw.

The league takes a day’s break before matchday one continues on Sunday, 17th October 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Muhamad Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Jude Ssemugabi, Henry Kitegenyi, Raymond Onyai

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), John Adriko, Thomas Kakaire, Soulymane Bamba, Ivan Otude, Sadat Nsubuga, Frank Kalule

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs Mbarara City (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andrew Kyambadde, Derrick Ngoobi, Fiat, Joseph Janjali, Joseph Youngman, Nelson Senkatuka, Methiodius Jungu, Kaka

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Odongo, Ibrahim Kasinde, Derrick Kiggundu, James Angu, Augustine Kacancu, Jamir Kisitu Nvule

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Ali Sabilla Assistant Referee 1 : Mustapha Mafumu

: Mustapha Mafumu Assistant Referee 2 : Friday Noah

: Friday Noah Fourth Official : Shamirah Nabadda

: Shamirah Nabadda Referee Assessor: John Bosco Masiko

Next Matches of Match Day 1:

Sunday 17th October 2021:

Police Vs Vipers, MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (3:00 PM) – Live on Sanyuka TV

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium – Wakiso (3:00 PM)

Monday 18th October 2021: