Murushid Jjuuko has been fined by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) for getting sent off in the World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The Uganda Cranes defender was red carded in the goalless draw at Kitende in September after elbowing Mali forward Ibrahim Kone in the second half.

In a communication dated October 9 and sent to Jjuuko and copied to FUFA, Jjuuko was fined Swiss Francs 5,000 ($ 5414) and suspended for two games which ban he has served.

“The FUFA – Federation of Uganda Football Associations (in copy) is kindly requested to forward this decision to its player, Mr JUUKO Murushid. We would appreciate your taking due note of this decision and ensuring its implementation.

“The player JUUKO Murushid is suspended for two (2) matches, including the automatic match suspension which has been served during the match Rwanda v. Uganda played on 7 October 2021.

“The remaining suspension will be served during the next official match of the representative team of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations in the scope of the Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC African Zone (i.e. Uganda v. Rwanda to be played on 10 October 2021).

“The player JUUKO Murushid is ordered to pay a fine to the amount of CHF 5,000. 3. The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present decision.”

It remains to be seen whether Juuko will pay the fine himself or will be assisted by FUFA.

However, sources from the FA indicate that he (Juuko) has been instructed to take care of his own charges.