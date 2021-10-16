CAF Confederation Cup 2021 (Match No. 51):

URA (Uganda) 0-0 Al Masry (Egypt) – Half Time

It is barren by half time between Uganda’s URA and Egyptian side Al Masry in the opening 45 minutes of the CAF Confederation Cup at St Mary’s Stadium.

The visitors have been the better side and would have taken the lead by the 13th minute had their penalty kick by Amr Ramadan Mousa missed.

From as early as the second minute, Al Masry showed the intent to attack the opposition from the onstart.

Mohamed Abdelaal had a free-kick from 25 yards easily collected by goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

Almost immediately, lead forward Amamchi Iwuji tapped over from close range off a cut back by Abdelaal on the right flank

URA’s first attempt towards Al Masry arrived in the 8th minute following a quickly taken throw-in from left back Derrick Ndahiiro found midfielder Ivan Sserubiri who chipped out to the intended target (Joackim Ojera).

Four minutes later, URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune executed a free-kick from the right flank but Sserubiri headed the effort to the goalkeeper Ahmed Abdel Wahab.

The penalty moment came in the 13th minute following a foul Iwuji by defender Fesali Najib.

Mousa’s resultant shot hit the lower bottom post and the rebound by Eze Emeka was way over the goal.

URA XI Vs Al Masry (Credit: URA FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Fesali Najib, Patrick Paul Mbowa (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Davis Ssali, Ivan Sserubiri, Ronald Kigongo

Subs: Daniel Ochama (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Mikidada Ssenyonga, Faruku Katongole, Arafat Galiwango

Head coach: Sam Timbe