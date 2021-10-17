Only having been invited to participate in Tier 1 of the second round of the Central Region Women’s Sevens Championship, Mbale Eagles impressed at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Sunday.

They were the surprise package of the day, catching the eye of Uganda Rugby Union Vice President Oscar Olaro who was in attendance.

“I want to thank the team who have come from Mbale, the Eagles. To be honest, you have surprised me. You have given a good challenge to the teams who are used to playing with each other here (in Kampala),” Olaro said at the end of the circuit.

Despite losing all their matches, the exciting outfit from the Eastern Region proved to be a force to reckon with. Their performance against Black Pearls and Avengers was the deciding factor of the Tier 1 competition. With the aforementioned teams having drawn 07-07 and beaten hosts Thunderbirds by a similar margin, their individual result against Mbale Eagles was vital.

Black Pearls, who beat Mbale Eagles 28-05, were eventually crowned Tier 1 champions by superior points difference (11) compared to Avengers who beat the Eagles by 31-14.

This was their second circuit victory in the championship which will only be played in three rounds.

Thunderbirds’ Patricia Anek dives for a try Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

Similarly, in the Tier 2 championship, Blue Whales were flawless yet again to collect their second circuit victory. However, in this circuit, they faced Ewes in the final after overpowering rivals Black Diamonds, 24-05, in the semifinal.

The Blue Whales’ superiority was on show for all spectators as they drowned the Ewes by 26-05.

The third and final round of the Central Region Women’s Sevens Championship will be played on Sunday, 24 October 2021, in Entebbe Municipality.