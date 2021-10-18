Match day one of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League comes to an end on Monday, October 18, 2021 when newly promoted Gaddafi entertains Busoga United in the “Nile Derby”.

On the same day, the Uganda Premier League has been boosted with a Shs.1 billion boost courtesy of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through the Pilsner Lager beer brand.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Shs. 650,000,000 will go direct towards the league and the rest towards promotions, activations to make the league more exciting and rewarding for fans.

This sponsorship is a continuation of the Pilsner association with UPL since 2018 in particular; the Pilsner man of the match, player and coach of the month awards.

UPL board vice chairman David Sserebe Bunnya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani and pilsner lager brand manager Edgar Kihumuro graced the press conference.

Pilsner lager brand manager Edgar Kihumuro, UPL board vice chairman David Sserebe Bunnya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani addressing the media at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Sserebe lauded the sponsorship acknowledging the renewal as a testament to the strength of the local game.

First, I would like to thank pilsner lager for partnering with us to grow the local game over the last three years and for committing to this partnership for another three years. As a league, we have benefited greatly from the partnership that has seen the best players and coaches rewarded for their efforts at the end of every game and month. We are excited that we shall now also be rewarding fans and believe that this will help to make the local league even more exciting and attract even more fans to follow local football. David Sserebe Bunnya, UPL board vice chairman

Sserebe also urged more companies that are willing to come on board.

Bainamani commended the sponsor for the support to the league, augmenting their efforts to develop the game.

As a secretariat, we are happy to be renewing this partnership and we look forward to growing it even more in the months and seasons ahead. Bernard Bainamani, Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Edgar Kihumuro, Pilsner brand manager

Kihumuro revealed that the renewal is to make the league more rewarding and enjoyable for the local football fans.

We know that football is one of the things that Ugandans love because it cuts across barriers and brings us together as a nation. We have been supporting and will continue to support local football to make it more rewarding and exciting for fans. So, in addition to the pilsner man of the match, player of the month and coach of the month awards, we shall be doing other activities including rewarding local football fans through the predict and wins fans challenge. Fans who correctly predict the outcome of the games will instantly share Shs. 200,000 on each match day and at the end of the match, we shall also be rewarding the pilsner fan of the month who has made the most number of correct prediction with Shs. 500,000. And at the end of the season, the top 16 fans with the most number of correct prediction will share cash prizes totaling Ug.shs 20,000,000. Edgar Kihumuro, Pilsner Lager Brand Manager

The renewed sponsorship is for another three years.

Uganda Premier League Match Day 2 Fixtures (All Matches kick off at 3 PM):

Friday, 22nd October 2021:

Vipers Vs Wakiso Giants – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

BUL Vs Police – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Onduparaka – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 23rd October 2021: