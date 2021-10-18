There are twenty eight referees that the Executive Committee of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed to be awarded the treasured FIFA Badge for the year 2022.

This was one of the key resolutions from the 25th FUFA Executive Committee meeting held on 13th October 2021 at Sky Beach Hotel in Garuga, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

Eight of these are male assistant referees, six are women assistant referees, six male referees, three women referees as well as four futsal and beach soccer referees.

Joel Chote Munyendoh is the added name on the three available beach soccer referees.

He is highly tipped to take over Shafik Mugerwa who sought for greener pastures away from refereeing.

The trio of Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Baziro Kawagga all have 2021 FIFA badges.

Shafik Mugerwa abandoned beach soccer refereeing for greener pastures and his slot will be replaced.

Shamirah ‘Keko’ Nabadda getting her FIFA Badge from FUFA President Moses Magogo in 2017 Credit:

The women FIFA referees has two names maintained in Shamirah Nabadda and Diana Murungi.

The third person Habiba Naigaga has been on maternity leave since 2017 when she gave birth.

Eunice Tiwuwe and Elizabeth Asayo are the two proposed added names on the four women assistant referees to join Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and Docus Atuhaire.

Asayo makes it to line having also served as a center female referee and Tiwuwe returns to the proposed list for the third time in a row.

The proposed Futsal referees are Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo, Emmanuel Kazoora and Ismailah Mulindwa.

The six male referees are; Ali Sabilla Chelangat, Mashood Ssali, William Oloya, Ronald Madanda, George Olemu and Lucky Razake Kasalirwe.

Lucky Kasalirwe( third from right) is tipped to get a FIFA Badge

Olemu and Kasalirwe are new faces to the list and any of them is favourite to replace the retired Alex Muhabi.

The biggest number of proposed referees are in the assistant male docket with eight.

These are; Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Isa Masembe, Lee Okello, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra, Mustapha Mafumu and Ahmed Kakembo.

FIFA will communicate the approved referees who will be accorded the badge for the 2022 season.

Proposed list of Ugandan referees for the 2022 FIFA badges