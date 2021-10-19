Romania 3rd Football League (Round 8):

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva 4-1 Progresul Ezeris

Striker Mahadi Mahrez Kayondo’s goal scoring exploits in Romania continue week in, week out.

The Ugandan born forward is becoming a household name at Club Sportiv Municipal Deva with a meaningful impact.

Kayondo scored once again during Club Sportiv Municipal Deva’s 4-1 home win over Progresul Ezeris in the Romanian third tier division at the Dacia Orastie Stadium.

Alexandru Lordache, Andrei Sulea and Erwin Bloj were also on target.

Mahadi Mahrez Kayondo (far left) during a set piece

Lordache opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute. Sulea made it 2-0 by the quarter hour mark and Denis Arjocan pulled a goal back in the 41st minute as Club Sportiv Municipal Deva led 2-0 by the half time break.

Bloj restored the two goal lead for Club Sportiv Municipal Deva with a strike in the 70th minute to make it 3-1.

Kayondo then marked the icing on the already baked cake with the fourth goal with 10 minutes to play.

A fort night earlier, Kayondo had been on target when Club Sportiv Municipal Deva overcame Viitorul Pandurii Targu Jiu 1-0.

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva also edged Aurul Brad 2-1 on the road during round seven with Kayondo scoring the winning goal in the 56th minute.

Mahadi Mahrez Kayondo (left)

Kayondo has since attributed the good form to awesome preparation in the pre-season he had with the club.

It was the good preparation. I had with the club, during the pre season and me has aplayer I had much ambitions this season to score many goals and help the club achieve its objectives. The club has alot of trust in me after they signed me so it was necessary for me to work hard and deliver at the field of play and also I had it in my minds if I score many goals I have a chance to be called up by my national team Mahadi Mahrez Kayondo, striker Club Sportiv Municipal Deva

Next Engagements:

This coming Saturday, 23rd October 2021, Club Sportiv Municipal Deva makes the trip to Viitorul Simian during round 9 before hosting Lupac on 30th October 2021 in a round 10 duel.

For starters, Kayondo signed a two year deal at Club Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Deva as he crossed over from Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda which he had joined in 2020.

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva is Kayondo’s third club in Romanian football having also played at Asociația Club Sportiv (ACS) Poli Timișoara in 2018-2020 having joined from Uganda’s Ndejje University.

He is the older brother to Vipers and Uganda Cranes left back Abdul-Azizi Kayondo.

The duo are some of the numerous players managed by Sepuya Inc Agency, a sports management group owned by former Uganda Cranes international Andrew Eugene Sepuya.