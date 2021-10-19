Following a 3-0 opening defeat to KCCA at home, Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana has pointed out grey areas that need to improve fast in his side.

The Purple Sharks dominated large spells of the game of the game at Kabaka Kyabaggu but ended up on a heavy defeat despite creating the better of chances on the afternoon.

“It was a bad at office – especially in terms of finishing,” he told the club media.

“Some aspects of our defending were suspect on individual levels and we gave off some very cheap goals.

“We created far more and better chances than our opponents but the difference that they even took the half chances they got except one and we created several but failed to hit the net.

“Fair play to their goalkeeper – I thought he had a fantastic game!

Overall, I was satisfied with lads’ efforts but our sharpness in wide channels and in front of goals must improve and fast. We shall attempt to solve these issues before Friday. Douglas Bamweyana, Wakiso Giants FC coach

Wakiso Giants face another tough customer on Friday in Vipers who oversaw Police 2-0 on match day one.

The two sides have previously met three times with two ending in stalemates and one win for the four time champions.