Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club creative midfielder Arafati Usama made his Uganda Premier League debut during the 3-0 win away to Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu on match day one of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.



Usama, a graduate from the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament (he was 2020 Most Valuable Player) was introduced on the hour mark for the experienced Brian Majwega.



He had some silky touches on the ball and runs during the 30 minutes of glory at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.



Arafati Usama in action against Wakiso Giants captain Hassan Ssenyonjo (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Undoubtedly, Usama was the most fouled player in the game as he was often a victim of late challenges and tackles from the visibly charged Wakiso Giants players.

Usama, like all debutants was excited and humbled for the opportunity presented in thy midst.



“I feel great and happy. This is the stuff I always wanted as footballer. We played well against Wakiso Giants and that was a huge statement” he disclosed to the club media moments after the game.



Arafati Usama and Ashraf Mugume arrive at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Credit: David Isabirye)

Improvements:



Usama notes that as a team, there are improvements that ought to be done going forward.



“We need to improve as a team. As a team, we will try and work on a few things that we feel need polishing ahead of the next game. Personally, I just want to keep playing games and doing the best for the team this season.” the stylish left footed player added.

Debutants:



Usama was among the several debutants for KCCA with the others including right back Innocent Wafula, center half Geofrey Wasswa, midfielders Yasser Mugerwa and Rogers Mato as well as towering forward Davis Kasirye.

Kasirye, Wafula and Wasswa started the game whilst Usama, Mugerwa and Mato were introduced in the second half.



Rogers Mato and Arafati Usama are some of the KCCA players who had their debut at the club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Goalkeeper and captain Benjamin Ochan returned for the third time at the club after two earlier successful spells.



Ochan also earned the man of the match gong for the command and one against one saves off strikers Frank Ssebuufu and Ivan Bogere.



KCCA host a wounded Gaddafi this Saturday, 23rd October 2021 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.



Gaddafi, league newcomers to the 2021-2022 season lost their opening game 2-0 to Jinja nemesis Busoga United at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja on Monday, 18th October 2021.



KCCA XI Vs Wakiso Giants (Credit: David Isabirye)

KCCA XI Vs Wakiso Giants: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, Geofrey Wasswa, Denis Iguma, Ashraf Mugume (75′ Yasser Mugerwa), Julius Poloto (60′ Rogers Mato), Ali Abubakar Gift, Davis Kasirye (75′ Brian Aheebwa), Sadat Anaku (60′ Sam Ssenyonjo), Brian Majwega (60’ Arafati Usama)



Subs Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K), John Revita



Head coach: Morley Byekwaso