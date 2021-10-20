The Africa Rally Championship resumes this weekend with the penultimate round; the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda.

The rally could potentially decide the next African rally champion.

Kenya’s Carl Tundo is in good stead for the championship if only he completes the rally.

Carl Tundo Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

In a Volkswagen Polo, Tundo has dominated the previous three ARC events and now holds a 17points advantage over title rival Guy Botterill from South Africa.

The two will however be out to pick as many points with the final round due next month in South Africa.

Guy Botterill Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

In case of another victory for Tundo, Botterill must be within the top four positions to keep the title hopes to the ultimate round.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser, the other ARC contestant this year, could possibly spring a surprise if any of the top two falter.

Yasin Nasser in Zambia Credit: Aftaab Bhanji

However, the ARC points search will be a heated affair with the participation of Karen Patel from Kenya and Giancarlo Davite from Burundi.

The Mountain Gorilla Rally will run for two days with 12 competitive stages covering a total distance of 195.4kilometres.