

The fight for who becomes the next national rally champion takes shape with the penultimate round this weekend in Hoima.

Kabalega Rally is the fifth round of the extended championship that started in 2020.

Five crews head into the weekend race with realistic chances of gaining the advantage in the title race.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga currently lead the championship with 270 points, but a slim position that can easily be overturned in Hoima.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga

Hot on his heels is Hassan Alwi who is only 40 points behind. Alwi goes to Hoima in some fine form having finished in the top four positions in the previous three events, including a rally win in Jinja. He will be co-driven by Kenyan James Mwangi in a Subaru Impreza.

Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bongole are 45 points behind the championship leader. In a middle of a tight competition, Fred Busulwa who is 45 points behind the overall leader may need to maintain a top finish to hold onto any hopes for a title with one round to go.

Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bongole

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye are far back in fourth position, 70points behind Duncan Mubiru. The Shell crew is fully charged and could spring a surprise.

Omar Mayanja(R) and Hussein Mukuye

Just like Omar Mayanja, Jas Mangat will need to finish ahead of the title contenders to further close in on the title.

Mangat has only participated in two events, registering a second position and victory this year.

Jas Mangat Credit: John Batanudde

The title fight is expected to get even trickier with the return of Ronald Sebuguzi, Musa Kabega to the fray. The two drivers will be competing in their first local events this year.

Musa Kabega Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The two-wheel-drive category title battle will have championship leader Ibrahim Lubega battling with rivals Godfrey Nsereko, Edward Kirumira, and Samuel Watendwa.

The rally will run on one day with three stages repeated to cover a total competitive distance of 158.24km.