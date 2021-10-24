CAF Confederation Cup (2nd Leg, Second Round):

Al Masry (Egypt) 1-0 URA (Uganda)

*Al Masry won 1-0 on aggregate

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club fought gallantly but fell short of progressing to the CAF Confederation next stage with a 1-0 loss away to Egyptian side Al Masry at the Alexandria stadium.

Islam Salem Attiya was the hero with a 21st minute distant shot past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legasson in URA’s goal posts during the well contested return leg duel.

Efforts by URA to find the equalizer and possible winner ended on a sour footing as captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Steven Desse Mukwala, Saidi Kyeyune and Cromwel Rwothomio all missed different chances.

The Ugandan ambassadors completed the game a man less after a second bookable offense to defender Najib Fesali on the stroke of full time.

The towering center half had been earlier booked in the 24th minute.

Christian Emeka Eze in action against Saidi Kyeyune (Credit: Al Masry SC Media)

Second half subsistutes Davis Ssali, Moses Sseruyidde could change little given the solid and disciplined defending from the opposition.

The first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende had ended goal-less with URA missing several star players because of COVID-19.

In the return leg, skipper Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Mukwala and Rwothomio all who missed the Kitende duel all started the game.

The URA delegation is expected to return home as soon as possible and embark on the Uganda Premier League that enters match day three this coming week.

URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and Al Masry counterpart posing with the match officials prior to kick off (Credit: URA FC Media)

Al Masry XI Vs URA (Credit: Al Masry SC Media)

Team Line Ups:

Al Masry XI: Ahmed Abdelwahab (G.K), Karim Eleraky, Ahmed Shedid Kenawi (Captain), Amr Ramadan Mousa, Islam Salem Attiya, Farid Shawky Ali Elmarghany, Christian Emeka Eze, Abdelhalim Ali, Austin Amutu, Mohamed Antar Abdelaal

Subs: Essam Mohamed (G.K), Mohamed Elsayed (G.K), Ziad Elaidy, Karim Mahmoud, Mohamed Ahmed, Hussein Ali, Haggag Abdelhamid, Amamchi Iwuji, Hassan Ibrahim, Islam Ahmed

URA XI Vs Al Masry (Credit: Al Masry SC Media)

URA XI: Nafien Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Fesali Najib, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Joackiam Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Steven Desse Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Moses Sseruyidde, Hudu Mulikyi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Living Kabon, Dickson Ronald Kigongo, Davis Ssali, Arafat Galiwango