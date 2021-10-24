Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop in a VW Polo capped off a memorable weekend with victory in Rwanda.

The victory hands the Kenyan crew the Africa rally championship as well.

Tundo went into the final day of the Mountain Gorilla rally with the ARC title well insight after closest rival, Guy Botterill from South Africa dropped out on day one. He only had to finish the Rwanda rally to be crowned African champion.

Tundo asserted his dominance in the event edging compatriot Karan Patel to clinch victory by 14.4 seconds.

It was Tundo’s fourth back-to-back victory in the championship.

“It was a super job to do winning the event and the championship. I didn’t want to be a champion and then come second in the event.

“An African rally championship title is something that I have dreamt about for a long time,” said Tundo.

Carl Tundo

Tundo and Jessop have participated in four events; winning all.

Tundo gives Kenya a sixth ARC title in a row and he becomes the fifth Kenyan to win the coveted title after Manvir Baryan (2017, 2018, 2019), Don Smith (2016), Jaspreet Chatthe (2015), and David Horsey (1984).

Karan Patel

Meanwhile, Karan Patel finished second in Rwanda followed by McRae Kimathi in third place; to register an all Kenyan 1-3 podium.

Kenya’s all-female crew of Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko finished fourth with Uganda’s Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba settling for fifth position after a weekend of mechanical mishaps.

Yasin Nasser

This year’s Africa rally championship closes with the South African round next month.