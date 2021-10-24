Somalia Premier League side Gaadiidka Football Club has become a hub and destination of Ugandans.

For this coming season, the club will feature four Ugandans in the different departments.

Forwards Nicholas Kagaba and Noel Nasasira, winger Amis Muwonge and center half Steven Akena will all play at Gaadiidka Football Club for the 2021-2022 season.

Nasasira, Muwonge and Akena are the fresh faces that join Kagaba who was at the club from last season to take all the four foreign based quota.

Noel Nasasira has previously played at KCCA, Ndejje University, Kyetume and lately Onduparaka (Credit: Asal24Sports)

Steven Akena (Credit: Asal24Sports)

Amis Muwonge (Credit: Asal24Sports)

Kagaba was arguably the club’s best performer in the previous season with eight (8) goals to his name where he also featured alongside another Ugandan, Steven Ategeka.

After the impressive performance for Kagaba at the club, it was a natural stepping stone for to seek for other equally talented Ugandans in his frame.

Nicholas “NK” Kagaba in action during the URA FC epoch Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

According to David Kalyango, the manager of their four players, he believes the valuable playing time for the quartet is what is envisaged for his clients, going forward.

I am excited to represent the four players at Gaadiidka Football Club. Nicholas Kagaba, Noel Nasasira, Amis Muwonge and Steven Akena are all disciplined players ready to serve the beautiful game to the brim. The desire to play at the top level in one of the country’s best facilitated clubs was one of the reasons for fronting these players there as they are all hungry for success and help Gaadiidka achieve big dreams of winning domestic trophies and playing on the continent in CAF competitions. David Kalyango, players’ representative

Xasan Cabdinuur Geeseey (Xasaasi)

Meanwhile, Gaadiidka, an entity founded in 1942 is proudly sponsored by Auto Parco.

They recently also poached season’s best player in the Somalia league, Xasan Cabdinuur Geeseey (Xasaasi).

The Somalia 2021-2022 season will kick off in November 2021 with the annual General Daaud cup.