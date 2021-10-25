Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3)

West Nile Derby: Arua Hill Vs Onduparaka – Barifa Stadium, Arua (3 PM)

On Tuesday, 26th October 2021, all roads will lead to the Barifa Stadium in Arua city as Arua Hill entertains Onduparaka in the first of the West Nile derby of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

It will be a case of the Caterpillars (Onduparaka) against the Leopards (Arua Hill), one of the three league comers this season alongside Gaddafi and Tooro United.

On the eve of this epic and eagerly awaited derby, Onduparaka has set the pace and the ball rolling with the official launch of this season’s kit as well as a virtual players’ unveiling ceremony at Nairobi Hall, Protea Hotel – Skyz in Kampala.

Onduparaka home kit (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Caterpillars officially launched their three kits for the season; the traditional green for home games, white away and unique pink away shirts.

Club chairperson Benjamin Nyakuuni, Mercy Munduru (marketing and communications manager), AbaBet marketing officer Prince Kangume addressed the media about the new season’s expectations, most importantly as the derby awaits.

“We are more than ready for the derby and the entire 2021-2022 season as we have already played two games with a draw and a win. We are here to change the trajectory of football in Uganda. This season, we seek to finish among the top six,” Munduru noted.

Mercy Munduru, Onduparaka FC head of marketing and communications (Credit: David Isabirye)

Club chairman Nyakuni hinted at the need to surge the club forward with young talented players to ensure continuity.

“We have recruited young skilled players as we secure the future of the club. All the players, technical staff, management, and the fans are ready to push the club ahead at all times,” Nyakuni disclosed.

Benjamin Nyakuuni, Onduparaka FC Chairman (Credit: David Isabirye)

Speaking on behalf of the main sponsors, Prince Kangume lauded the management of Onduparaka for the continued cordial relationship.

“This is a great bond which is a special blessing. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic the struggle has to continue and let us push it to the horizon,” Kangume stated.

At the same event, there was a virtual unveiling of Onduparaka players who did not travel because of the game on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shaban official unvieling virtually (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the star players on the team include the returning captain Muhamad Shaban, goalkeeper Michael Kagiri, Rashid Okocha, Nathan Oloro, Hamza Genja, Nathaniel Atamba, among others.

Meanwhile, the official Onduparaka kit for the season has hit the market with key selling points in West Nile (Arua – Cafeteria Plaza Shop 27), Northern Uganda, Kampala (Mabirizi plaza, shop 27) as well as the diaspora market.

In absence of the club head coach George Lutalo Bbosa, Onduparaka has the technical director Bosco Dudu, assistants Juma Ssekizziyivu and Louis Kizito fully in charge.

Hamza Genja

Nathan Oloro virtual unvieling (Credit: David Isabirye)

All Match Day 3 Fixtures:

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 (All Games kick off at 3 PM) :

Arua Hill Vs Onduparaka – Barifa Stadium, Arua

BUL Vs Express – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja

Police Vs Wakiso Giants – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

Tooro United Vs Gaddafi – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

UPDF Vs Mbarara City – Army Military Barracks Staddium, Bombo

Wednesday, 27th October 2021:

Busoga United Vs KCCA – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru