The participants on Uganda’s team that featured at the 2021 World Kickboxing championship in Egypt will live to forget the golden warm reception upon return home.

The triumphant 11-man team returned home on Monday, October 25, 2021 in two different batches aboard Ethiopian Airlines and Egypt Airlines.

Uganda Kickboxing medalists outside the VIP lounge at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

They were received officially by the president of Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) Patrick Luyonza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Larry Mwebesa and Lieutenant General Peter Elweru accompanied by the media, family members and close friends.

Moments after completing the immigration process, they were hosted in the lavish VIP press lounge of Entebbe International Airport where Luyonza and Mwebesa made brief statements.

Uganda Kickboxing Federation President Patrick Luyoza and CEO Larry Mwebesa in the VIP Lounge at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We welcome you back from Egypt where you participated in the World Kickboxing Championships. You did you best to represent the country and performed well. As a federation, we shall continue to support you at all times” Luyonza remarked.

They were then driven in a special motorcade through open roofed vehicles that were accompanied by two Military Police lead cars for the over 40 miles from Entebbe International Airport to KatiKati Restaurant.

All kickboxing medalists in a motorcade along the Entebbe – Kampala Highway (Credit: David Isabirye)

Salim Uhuru (third from right) recieved the medalists at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Patricia Apolot (second from right) proudly shows off her belt (Credit: David Isabirye)

At Kati-Kati Restaurant, they were hosted to a sumptuous welcome luncheon organized by Kampala Central Division mayor, also the President of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission, Salim Uhuru.

The team had Junior and Pro-arm fighters who were captained by iron lady Patricia “Black Pearls” Apolot who defended her world title she has held since 2015.

Apolot saluted the fighters, many of whom were first timers on such an international event.

Patricia Apolot defended her world title

“I want to applaud the young talented fighters that we took. It was because of teamwork that we managed to perform well. We need all the support to maintain such performances” Apolot remarked.

A total of nine medals were won to include three (3) golds, four (4) and two (2) bronze in the different categories of Muai Thai, low kick, K1, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), kick light and full contact.

Ronald Odoch was head coach of the Uganda Team (CreditL David Isabirye)

Ronald Odoch was the overall head coach of this team.

Odoch attributed the great performance to good preparations prior to the event.

“We trained well for the World Championships. Everybody on the team yearned to perform well and represented the country with pride” Odoch stated.

Focus returns to the domestic scene where the calendar of competitions is yet to be released pending elections of the Uganda Kickboxing Federation executive on 28th November 2021.

Award Kazimba won gold in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Rebecca Among celebrates