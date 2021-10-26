StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 Results:

Police 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Tooro United 1-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Arua Hil 0-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka UPDF 0-0 Mbarara (Washed off, rescheduled to future date)

Wakiso Giants put behind the current technical woes to record the opening victory of the 2021-2022 UPL season after a hard fought 1-0 away win over Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Defender Edward Satulo scored his first ever goal at the club christened as the Purple Sharks.

Fahad Kawooya closes down on Brian Muruli Mayanja at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Satulo’s goal arrived in the 38th minute off a set piece with the gangly center half heading the initial effort before stabbing home the rebounder from goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

Wakiso Giants had Alex Gitta in charge of the technical duties after the sudden resignation of Douglas Bamweyana.

Gitta called for wholesome changes to the team that had lost their previous two games; 3-0 at home to KCCA and embarrassingly 5-0 away to Vipers.

Yusuf Ssozi (7) and Wakiso Giants Titus Ssematimba battle for possession Credit: John Batanudde

Derrick Emukule took over Samson Kiirya in the goal posts. Defender Fahad Kawooya, like Emukule had his first start of the campaign, and so did Lawrence Bukenya.

After coming off the bench against Vipers, forward Frank Ssebuufu started against Police.

The Purple Sharks held onto the lead to record maximum points, much to the relief of their fans.

Consquently, Police suffered the third loss on the row after a 2-0 slip at home to Vipers on match day one and the 2-1 defeat away to BUL during match day two.

Moses Aliro Okabo shields the ball away from Police’s Brian Muruli Mayanja Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Express got the hook with a slim 1-0 win over 10 man BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium, Jinja.

The contest between UPDF and Mbarara City was not played after heavy rains left the Bombo Barracks surface flooded and hence the ball could not easily move, forcing the match officials to call off the game.

Tooro United and visiting Gaddafi played to a 1-all draw at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Match day three continues on Wednesday, 27th October 2021 with a single fixture when KCCA visit Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Eddie Kapampa, Ruben Kimera, Hassan Mahmood,Samuel Kayondo,

Muwadda Mawejje, Emmanuel Mugume, Eric Ssenjobe,, Juma Balinya, Brian Muruli Mayanja, Yusu Ssozi

Substitutes: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Joseph Ssentume, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Duncan Sseninde, Tonny Kiwalazi, Isa Kiberu, Fahad Kizito

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Wakiso Giants XI:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), Simon Okabo Aliro, Simon Peter Namwanja, Edward Satulo, Fahad Kawooya Kalule, Lawrence Bukenya, Titus Ssematimba, Hassan Ssenyonjo (Captain), Ivan Bogere, Amos Muwonge, Frank Ssebufu

Substitutes: Samson Kiirya (G.K), Joshua Lubwama, Alex Komakech, Sharif Kimbowa, Ibrahim Kasule, Rahmat Kigongo Senfuka, Tom Ssemuwemba Masiko

Head coach: Alex Gitta

Match Officials: