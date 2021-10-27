After failing to qualify for the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Caf Champions League group stages, Tanzania’s Simba have been drawn against Zambia’s Red Arrows in the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Additional second Preliminary Round.

The draw featuring 16 teams qualified from TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup second Preliminary Round, facing the losing 16 teams from the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League second Preliminary Round was held on Tuesday in Cairo.

Red Arrows is home to former SC Villa, KCCA and Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi and he will face compatriot Taddeo Lwanga who plays for Simba.

In other exciting draws, Gor Mahia of Kenya takes on Congo’s AS Otoho, five time Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembe face minnows Marumo Gallants of South Africa while CS Sfaxien will take on Kenya champions Tusker.

Rwanda’s APR face Morocco’s RS Berkene while URA’s conquerors Al Masry face off with Nigeria’s Rivers United.

The matches will be played; first Leg 28 November – Second Leg: 5 December 2021.

Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts if Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)