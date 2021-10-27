Uganda Women will make a return to the Safari Sevens this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium having missed the 2019 event.

The last time the country participated in the Safari Sevens was in 2018 where it was represented by two teams, the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes and the Emerging Lady Cranes – a select outfit comprising young and rising talent. The Lady Rugby Cranes would go on to lose the Main Cup final, 50-00, to Kenya Lionesses after overcoming Kenya Select, 12-07, in the Semifinal.

Kenya Lionesses won the #Safari7s Senior Women's competition after beating Uganda's Lady Cranes 50-0 in the final at the RFUEA on Sunday 11 November 2018 pic.twitter.com/ZmphVloXpe — #Safari7s (@safarisevens) November 12, 2018

A number of the ladies who played at the event have made it to this year’s event. These include now vice-captain Juliet Nandawula, Grace Auma, Yvonne Najjuma, and current fifteens captain Peace Lekuru.

The Squad: Agnes Nakuya, Emilly Lekuru, Emilly Nanziri, Juliet Nandawula (vice-captain), Maimunah Nassozi, Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Nalubega Yudaya, Peace Lekuru, Susan Adong, Yvonne Najjuma, Nadunga Ritta, Grace Auma.

The tournament will be played over two days in a five-team round-robin format. Uganda’s opponents will be Zimbabwe, South Africa’s Titan Women Academy, and two Kenyan select sides.