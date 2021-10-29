Uganda’s national netball team has arrived in Namibia ahead of the African Netball championship and the Pent Series that start on Monday, November 1.

The She Cranes will be going for the third straight African title with some of the tried and tested players in the squad.

Lilian Ajia, Ruth Meeme, Sylvia Nanyonga, and Stella Oyela have been part of the She Cranes success since 2015 when they qualified for their second World Cup in history, and first indoor World Cup.

Joan Nampungu, Irene Eyaru, Shaffie Nalwanja have also been around the national side while Anisha Muhameed Nakatte and Shadia Nassanga will be having the second outing with the side having splayed at the Spar Challenge in March this year.

The Squad

Defenders: Faridah Kadondi, Joan Nampungu, Lilian Ajio, Sandra Nambirige, Shaffie Nalwanja, Silvia Nanyonga

Midcourt: Jesca Achan, Margret Bagala, Norah Lunkuse, Ruth Meeme

Shooters: Hadijja Nakabuye, Anisha Muhameed Nakate, Irene Eyalu, Shadia Nassanga, Stella Oyella

Uganda’s Pent Series Fixtures