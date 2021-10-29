Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi has tagged joining Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu as a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Okwi joined Kiyovu Sports Club on a year-long deal as a free agent after his two year’s tenure at Al Alttihad Alexanderia climaxed.

Forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (left) and midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba prior to a training session at Kiyovu Sports Club

The Beginning Of A New Chapter In My Career!! Time To Work Again!! God Bless Me And My Brother @MutyabaMuzamiru pic.twitter.com/00GQMhBfQ2 — Emmanuel Okwi (@EmmanuelOkwi) October 28, 2021

He expressed delight to play the beautiful game once again at the club where he was joined by former Maroons, KCCA and Express midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba.

“The beginning of a new chapter in my career. Time to work again. God bless me and my brother” he revealed via his official twitter handle.

Okwi has previously played at Sports Club Villa (three stints), Simba (three stints), Young Africans, Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia), SonderjyskE (Denmark) and lately Egyptian side Al Ittihad Alexanderia.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi prays before training session at Kiyovu Sports Club. Okwi is a very religious person

Okwi and Mutyaba ready to commence a training session at Kiyovu

He made his debut on the Uganda Cranes team in 2009 and has since earned 85 caps, scoring 26 goals including two strikes at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Okwi was overlooked by current Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic as Uganda beat Rwanda Amavubi Stars home and away.

Both Okwi and Mutyaba join other Ugandans in Rwanda as Pius “Muzeei” Wangi, Juma Sebbaduka, Rashid Mutebi, Yafesi Mubiru,Samuel Nemeyimana Kato, Sulaiman Manjajalo, goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato among others.