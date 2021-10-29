2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 4):

Friday, October 29, 2021: Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City (3 PM)

Newly promoted Arua Hill Sports Club traveled over 580 kilometres from the West Nile city down to Western Uganda in Mbarara as they take on Mbarara City on Friday afternoon.

The contest is the first ever between the two clubs in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

This will be match day four on the menu of the 2021-2022 season but game number three for the respective clubs in the box after having missed action on a match day.

Mbarara City’s would be last game away to UPDF at Bombo was washed off and henceforth postponed to a future date whilst Arua Hill was not involved on match day two after their opponent SC Villa had not been passed onto the fixtures.

Key talking points:

After losing 1-0 away to another new side Tooro United, having won in convincing fashion 3-1 on match day one against Soltilo Bright Stars, Mbarara City is back in action to prove a point or two.

Arua Hill travels out of Arua city for the second time having registered a 2-0 win over Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

All the attention, concentration and focus will be on Arua Hill’s head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

The gaffer has had two stints at Mbarara City and left in a rather surprising manner even with a year left on his employment contract.

Alfred Leku and Robert Eseru celebrate a goal for Kongolo. They turn their guns against Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium Credit: John Batanudde

He will be under intense pressure alongside some of the officials and players he traveled with to Arua Hill as Rashid Muhammed, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Gadafi Gadihno and Ivan Eyam.

Fresh from the West Nile derby that ended goal-less, Kongolo also have other players as goalkeepers Richard Anyama and Rogers Omedwa, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Nigerian winger Innocent Maduka, Yusuf Sharif Saaka, David Ndihabwa, Joseph Bright Vuni, Richard Matovu, Robert Eseru, Rashid Kawaawa, Gaddafi Wahabu, Alfred Leku and others.

Mbarara City:

The Ankole Lions has a new gaffer in Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who replaced Kefa Kisala.

Any of the goalkeepers Muhammed Ssekebba or Martin Elungat could make the goal posts on the day.

Mbarara City goalkeeping coach Jamada Magaasi during the work-outs with Muhammed Ssekeba and Martin Elungat (Credit: David Isabirye)

Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Karim Ramathan, John Adriko, Hillary Mukundane and Soulymane Bamba are all available options at the back.

Pistis Barenge, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Thomas Kakaire, Frank Kalule and Solomon Okwalinga among others are reliable choices in central midfield.

Left footed burly forward Henry Kitegenyi, South Sudanese international Makueth Wol Akeen, Raymond Onyai and Jude Ssemugabi are the forwards tasked with the primary role to seek the much needed goals.

Mbarara City players limbering at the Military Barracks playground before the rains washed off the game (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match officials:

Former FIFA referee Ali Kaddu will be in charge of this clash.

Robson Atusinguza will work as the first assistant referee and Aisha Kiiza as the second assistant.

The fourth official is Amon Ayinebwona whilst the referee assessor is Saaka Mutaaka.

Other Matches and their officials:

URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Referee : William Oloya

: William Oloya Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga

Muzamiru ljaga Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi

Sharif Lulenzi Fourth Official : Asaduh Ssemeere

: Asaduh Ssemeere Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city

Referee : Lucky Kasalirwe

: Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1 : Mathias Omunyira

: Mathias Omunyira Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo

Elizabeth Asayo Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo

Immaculate Achilo Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth Official : John Bosco Kalibbala

: John Bosco Kalibbala Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Saturday, 30th October 2021

KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city

Referee : Siraji Mpyangu

: Siraji Mpyangu Assistant Referee 1 : Fahad Sekayuba

: Fahad Sekayuba Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Khalid Muyaga Fourth Official : Umaru Mukisa

: Umaru Mukisa Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Fourth official : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Referee: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Assistant Referee 1 : Tonny Agil

: Tonny Agil Assistant Referee 2 : Kevin Aweko

: Kevin Aweko Fourth Official : Deogratius Opio

: Deogratius Opio Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya

Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso