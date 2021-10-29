2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 4):
Friday, October 29, 2021: Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City (3 PM)
Match Officials:
- Referee: Ali Kaddu
- Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
- Assistant Referee 2: Aisha Kiiza
- Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona
- Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka
Newly promoted Arua Hill Sports Club traveled over 580 kilometres from the West Nile city down to Western Uganda in Mbarara as they take on Mbarara City on Friday afternoon.
The contest is the first ever between the two clubs in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
This will be match day four on the menu of the 2021-2022 season but game number three for the respective clubs in the box after having missed action on a match day.
Mbarara City’s would be last game away to UPDF at Bombo was washed off and henceforth postponed to a future date whilst Arua Hill was not involved on match day two after their opponent SC Villa had not been passed onto the fixtures.
Key talking points:
After losing 1-0 away to another new side Tooro United, having won in convincing fashion 3-1 on match day one against Soltilo Bright Stars, Mbarara City is back in action to prove a point or two.
Arua Hill travels out of Arua city for the second time having registered a 2-0 win over Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.
All the attention, concentration and focus will be on Arua Hill’s head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.
The gaffer has had two stints at Mbarara City and left in a rather surprising manner even with a year left on his employment contract.
He will be under intense pressure alongside some of the officials and players he traveled with to Arua Hill as Rashid Muhammed, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Gadafi Gadihno and Ivan Eyam.
Fresh from the West Nile derby that ended goal-less, Kongolo also have other players as goalkeepers Richard Anyama and Rogers Omedwa, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Nigerian winger Innocent Maduka, Yusuf Sharif Saaka, David Ndihabwa, Joseph Bright Vuni, Richard Matovu, Robert Eseru, Rashid Kawaawa, Gaddafi Wahabu, Alfred Leku and others.
Mbarara City:
The Ankole Lions has a new gaffer in Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who replaced Kefa Kisala.
Any of the goalkeepers Muhammed Ssekebba or Martin Elungat could make the goal posts on the day.
Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Karim Ramathan, John Adriko, Hillary Mukundane and Soulymane Bamba are all available options at the back.
Pistis Barenge, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Thomas Kakaire, Frank Kalule and Solomon Okwalinga among others are reliable choices in central midfield.
Left footed burly forward Henry Kitegenyi, South Sudanese international Makueth Wol Akeen, Raymond Onyai and Jude Ssemugabi are the forwards tasked with the primary role to seek the much needed goals.
Match officials:
Former FIFA referee Ali Kaddu will be in charge of this clash.
Robson Atusinguza will work as the first assistant referee and Aisha Kiiza as the second assistant.
The fourth official is Amon Ayinebwona whilst the referee assessor is Saaka Mutaaka.
Other Matches and their officials:
URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi
- Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city
- Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Mathias Omunyira
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo
- Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso
- Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Saturday, 30th October 2021
KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city
- Referee: Siraji Mpyangu
- Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba
- Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official: Umaru Mukisa
- Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko
Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe
- Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city
- Referee: Paul Omara
- Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Agil
- Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Aweko
- Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio
- Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya
Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
- Referee: Paul Turyamureeba.
- Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth official: Robert Donney
- Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya