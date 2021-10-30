The local motorsport federation FMU has proceeded with the review of results from the Hoima Kabalega rally following requests from crews.

The rally was won by Rajiv Ruperalia and Enoch Olinga.

The crew of Duncan Mubiru and Ronald Sebuguzi lodged a request to review the results of specifically Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv Ruparelia’s victory comes at the center of the review following an incident in the control of the first stage.

It is however alleged that Ruparelia made repairs to his VW Polo within the stage control.

According to the motorsport rules, any repairs within a control are prohibited. Penalties for such actions fall from warning to disqualification.

The event Clerk of Course however awarded Rajiv with a fine penalty of UGX 500,000.

According to the content of the review which was submitted to FMU, the crews expressed their dissatisfaction in the way the officials executed their powers in handling an incident.

“In the just-concluded event, we protested the results time of crew no.62 through the CRO of the event, the COC discarded our protest and we only received the verbal decision through the CRO who informed us that we submitted the protest after the official protest time,” reads part of the review.

The crews now request FMU to review whether the Clerk of the Course Mukiibi Katende had powers to award a cash penalty over the infringement.

The request for review also seeks to determine whether the crew did not gain any advantage over other competitors by carrying out repairs in a restricted area.

Rajiv was on pace topping six of the seven stages to claim a 45 seconds win over Duncan Mubiru.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that the reviews are already in the hands of the Kabalega rally stewards.

“We expect a deep investigation into the matter with both parties presenting evidence on their claims. Eventually, we shall know where the fault was and a final decision will be out,” said Jeff Kabagambe, the Deputy Vice President in charge of motorsport.

Mubiru leads the National Rally Championship with 350 points; 70points ahead of second-placed Hassan Alwi.

The National Rally Championship closes with the final round in Jinja scheduled for 24-26 November.