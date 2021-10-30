2021 Safari Sevens – Day One Results:

Uganda 24-00 Kenya Morans

Uganda 19-10 Spain

Uganda 24-14 KCB Rugby

It has been a successful campaign for Uganda’s representatives during day one of the 2021 Safari Sevens. The Lady Rugby Cranes won two matches in the round-robin format while the Uganda Men topped Pool C.

The Uganda Men had a strong start in the morning against defending champions Kenya Morans. Tries from Kelvin Balagadde, Nobert Okeny, Adrian Kasito and Claude Otema sealed a brilliant 24-00 win.

HSBC Series core side Spain put the toughest challenge of the day against Tolbert Onyango’s charges in the second match. An attempted comeback from a 14-05 half time deficit inflicted by Adrian Kasito ran out of time in the second half as Aaron Ofoywroth’s try put the match of reach of the Spaniards.

The third and final match was against current Kenya Cup holders KCB Rugby Club. Like was in the first match against the Morans, Uganda had a strong start from kickoff to lead 14-00 at the break through the halfback pair of Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoywroth. The script was unchanged after the break as powerforwards Kelvin Balagadde and Byron Oketayot touched down for a clinical 24-14 win.

“It is always a good feeling to win 3 out of 3 games”- Coach Tolbert#Safari7s #UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/Yaa8z1gslZ — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 30, 2021

Uganda thus completed the stage as top placed team from Pool C to the delight of head coach Tolbert Onyango. They will face Kenya Shujaa in the second quarterfinal of the main cup at 10 a.m.