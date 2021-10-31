2021 Safari Sevens – Day Two Results:

Uganda 10-24 Kenya Lionesses II

Uganda 26-00 Kenya Lionesses I

The Uganda Lady Cranes went unbeaten in the opening day of the Safari Sevens, flying over Titans Women Academy and Zimbabwe Women. But it was bound to be a tough outing on the second day with matches scheduled against the two select Kenya Lionesses squads.

In the first match of the day, the second select Kenya Lionesses squad got the better of the Lady Cranes with a 24-10 beating that was a signal of what was to come later in the day against the seniors.

And indeed,the first Kenya Lionesses squad did not make any mistakes in the final match of the tournament as their superior strength and quality dispatched Uganda Lady Cranes for 26-00 courtesy of tries from Janet Okello, Christabel Olindo and captain Philadelphia Olando.

The Uganda A women's side finished third at the @safarisevens . Glad to see them carrying something back home after two days of gruelling rugby . #Safari7s pic.twitter.com/J8fWKRtJKu — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 31, 2021

But the Uganda Lady Cranes, playing together for the first time in over three years, had already done enough to guarantee a top three finish in the Women’s round-robin tournament. Despite a fightback from Zimbabwe and Titans Women Academy, they had tallied enough points on the board to win the bronze trophy.

Led by captain Mary Gloria Ayot, the appearance at the Safari Sevens, only confirmed days to the tournament, has laid a strong foundation for Uganda’s return to the top step of the game on the continent.