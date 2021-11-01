CECAFA Women U20 Championship 2021

Matchday Two

Uganda 13-0 Djibouti

Tanzania 3-2 Burundi

Ethiopia 6-0 Eritrea

Tanzania needed yet another spirited fight to see off Burundi on matchday two at the ongoing CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship in Njeru, Uganda.

The Tanzatine had to come from down on two occasions to eventually win 3-2 on Monday, including the winning goal coming, three minutes to fulltime.

It should be noted that Tanzania edged Eritrea 1-0 in their opening game. The goal came deep into stoppage time.

On Monday, Burundi took a surprise lead through Estella Gakima in the 14th minute, scoring from a rebound after goalkeeper Aisha Mrisho fumbled with a corner kick delivery.

From then, Burundi grew in confidence and marched their counterparts for longer spells almost in every aspect.

Their resilience however, waned as time went by and Tanzania’s pressure paid off dividends at the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty.

Left back Seif Haruna Mwanamvua took the responsibility and converted home to level matters.

In the 78th minute, Burundi regained their lead through a well taken free kick by defender Annociate Nshimramana.

The lead was however, short lived with Tanzania once again levelling the score, this time through Clara Cleitus Luvunga.

With three minutes to the end of normal time, Tanzania found the winning goal, thanks to Emeliana Isaya Mbimu’s ferocious strike from distance.

The win lifts Tanzania to six points from two games but remain third on the log behind leaders Uganda and second placed Ethiopia who have superior goal difference of 17 and 13 respectively.

Action will resume on Wednesday with Ethiopia playing Tanzania in the early kick-off, wounded Eritrea will face Uganda while Djibouti will take on Burundi.