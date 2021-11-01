The 2021 National Motocross Championship came to a close on the weekend with scintillating category races at the Garuga Race Track.

Once again, pedigree stood out as the Katende and Blick family dominated the champions list.

Miguel Katende Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ten-year-old Miguel Katende claimed the MX65 class title after a brave show all season. His brother Jonathan Katende however carried the day, picking a win in the class in the final season race.

Abigail Katende won her maiden MX title in the MX50 peewee class.

Abigail Katende Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Arthur Blick Jnr registered his record 17th motorcycling championship when he sealed victory in the Veterans class. Blick Jnr remains the most decorated MX rider in the country.

Arthur Blick Jnr Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Alestair and Paddy will equally celebrate the achievements along with their father (Blick Jnr) after sealing the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

In the MX50, Filbert Muwonge and Jamairah Makumbi had the last shot at the title in Garuga. The two were involved in a hot contest. However, it was Muwonge who came out victorious landing his maiden MX title in the class.

Class champion Filbert Muwonge(M) Jamairah Makumbi(L) and ethan Blick. Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Jerome Mubiru also sealed his maiden MX title in the 85cc.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Kylan Wekesa took home the MX 125 to seal his impressive season with Milton Obote Akena and Shadia Kateete as runners-up in the class.

Kylan Wekesa during the season finale in Garuga. Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Cymon Charnley is the champion of this year’s Master class.

All junior dominated riders are products of the Semka Riding Academy which targets nurturing future riders.