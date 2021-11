The first-ever Power Invitational Tournament tipped off on Saturday, October 30 at YMCA, Wandegeya.

Tournament hosts Power was off to a bad start with a 78-69 defeat to Falcons while the early tip-off saw UCU Canons edge UPDF Tomahawks.

The action continues on Saturday, November 6 with UCU Canons taking on select side Takan Lokeris while Nam Blazers take on Falcons in their first game of the tournament.