Uganda registered the biggest win at the ongoing Cecafa Women’s U20 Championship, beating Djibouti 13-0 in a one-sided match on Monday.

Team captain Fauzia Najjemba scored six goals, Hadijah Nandago netted a brace while the other goals came from Catherine Nagadya, Asia Nakibuuka, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, and second-half substitute Zaitun Namaganda.