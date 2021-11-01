2021 Nakawa Youth U-15 Football Championship:

Final:

Soccer For Life Academy 0 (3) – 0 (2) Goma Sports Academy

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP) : Banabus Wangi (Soccer For Life Academy)

Soccer For Life Academy won the 2021 Nakawa Youth U-15 football championship at the Kyambogo College Playground on Saturday, 30th October.

The Nakawa based team overcame Goma Sports Academy 3-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Five academies took part in the day-long gala. New Times Academy, City United and Muyenga Soccer Academy are the three other teams that joined the two finalists.

During the group stages (played on round robin basis), Goma Sports Academy topped the standings with nine (9) points.

Soccer For Life Academy followed on seven (7), Muyenga Soccer Academy had five (5).

The leaders (Goma Sports Academy) thereafter faced the second placed side (Soccer For Life) in the finale.

The rewarding of outstanding players after the Nakawa U-15 football gala

Outstanding personalities:

Soccer For Life Academy’s Banabus Wangi was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Fortune Mukalazi of Goma Sports Academy was top scorer with three goals.

Mark Sonko (Soccer For Life Academy) was best goalkeeper and Jannik Fabien, still of Soccer For Life was best coach of the championship, all rewarded with certificates of appreciation.

The winning team took home a trophy and gold medals.

A total of seventeen players were selected to represent Nakawa division Youth U-15 team at the national youth football competitions and elsewhere.

The coaches in charge of this team will include; Jessy Lukoki, Fabian Jannick and Mutawe.

Youth football remains the basis and a core pillar in the development of this beautiful game across the divide.

Some of the outstanding players from the Nakawa U-15 Football Championship hosted at the Kyambogo University playgrounds

Selected outstanding players for Nakawa U-15 Youth Team:

Goalkeepers : Mark Sonko (Soccer For Life), Yusuf (Goma Sports Academy)

Coaches:

Jessy Lukoki

Fabian Jannick

Mutawe