

Jared Kalera, a member and Vice President of the Southern Motor Club (SMC) – an affiliate club of the motorsports governing body FMU – has gone to court.

Kalera was among the Executive Members suspended from motorsport activities for twelve months after their involvement in the Afrika Kwetu Tour in September; an event that was deemed illegal by FMU.

Kalera, in particular sued the FMU President Dipu Ruparelia and General Secretary Leila Mayanja Blick. Thirteen other motorsport clubs; including SMC where he is a member are included in his notice.

Jared during the FIA safety marshals training in Rwanda (Courtesy Photo)

The matter will be heard by a Kampala Court.

However, Kalera’s intentions contradict the federation constitution.

The FMU constitution refrains clubs and its members from referring disputes with the federation to courts of law. It also states that clubs and members shall be barred from filing any disputes at a civil court.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that Jared Kalera also lodged an appeal to FMU against his suspension last month.

Currently, FMU is handling a pile of appeals following the suspension of more than twenty individuals last month.