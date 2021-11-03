Uganda is among the countries preparing to take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will be hosted by the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom (28th July – 8th August 2022).

As a precursor to Birmingham 2022, starting October 2021, the Games Organizers started the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay bearing Her Majesty The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth family.

This involves the journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s baton visiting all the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Carribean and the Americas covering a total distance of 140,000 kilometres to embrace unique cultures and sharing stories.

The Queen’s Baton

For 294 days, the Baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Carribean and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days.

This collective journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration for the next generation, with these stories leaving an inspiration to take on the challenges that matter most.

In Uganda, there are early preparations undertaken by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) to have the Baton received safely.

To that effect there was a special press conference held at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, 2nd November 2021 to give an update about The Queen’s Baton visit in Uganda.

L-R: Moses Mwase, Beatrice Ayikoru, British Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda Louise Ellis and Dr. Donald Rukare (Credit: David Isabirye)

UOC president Dr. Donald Rukare, flanked by the Vice President Moses Mwase, Beatrice Ayikoru (General Secretary) and the British Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda Louise Ellis addressed the media.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in Uganda. We are well on track with planning for the occasion. Everyone here is excited to get involved with the festivities and to cheer on the Baton bearers” Rukare revealed.

Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) addressing the media at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Queen’s Baton is expected to arrive in Uganda on Thursday, 4th November 2021 from the Kenya Commonwealth Games Association.

Between 5th to 6th November 2021, the Uganda Commonwealth Games Association has henceforth planned a number of activities in conjunction with the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Government of Uganda to join the Commonwealth in commemorating The Queen’s Baton.

During its time in Uganda, The Queen’s Baton Relay will visit State House, Parliament of Uganda, the Equator, a Refugee Settlement and the Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Ngamba.

This will be carried by the country’s prominent athletes, role models and community leaders.

Media interface with the UOC officials who gave a brief about The Queen’s Baton Relay in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Thereafter, The Queens Baton will move to Rwanda Commonwealth Games Association on the 7th November 2021, and other countries in Africa and beyond as part of the Relay.

Other African countries involved include Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Seychelles.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28th July 2022.

This is a traditional and fundamental part of the Games and the opening ceremony, as the final Baton bearer will pass the Baton back to the Queen.

The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the Baton and read aloud marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.