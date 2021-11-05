Uganda has been handed a dream draw that includes powerhouse India at the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The event starts on January 3 and runs to February 4.

Uganda will be making a 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup and has been placed in the same group as South Africa and Ireland.

Uganda played South Africa in the 2004 edition and also faced Ireland in the plate event at the same edition. Uganda and Ireland met again in the warm-up game and plate event in the 2006 edition, Uganda has played Ireland three times at the global junior showpiece.

Uganda will face India and South Africa in Trinidad and Tobago while the game against Ireland will be played in Guyana.

The teams that don’t make the super six will drop down into the plate event that will conclude on January 31 with the final of the tournament slated for February 4.

A squad of 25 players has already started preparations for the World Cup. They will visit India for a 21-day build-up tour from November 19 to December 9.

While in India, the Baby Cricket Cranes will spend time at the Sanjay Farm and the ICWC Omext Academy where they will get specialized training and warm-up games against local teams.

Uganda’s Group Fixtures