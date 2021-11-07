Buganda Masaza Cycling Competition 2021 (Kengere Ya BBS Ne MTN):

22 nd – 23 rd December

Start & Finish: Masaka Recreational Stadium, Buddu Ssaza – Masaka City

Categories:

Sport Bikes: 120 KM (Men) & 60 KM (Women)

120 KM (Men) & 60 KM (Women) Ordinary Bikes: 70 KM (Men) & 40 KM (Women)

Buddu Ssaza (Masaka City) will host the 2021 Buganda Masaza cycling championship slated for the 22nd to 23rd December.

This championship which is dubbed “Kengere Ya BBS Ne MTN” will attract all different cyclists from the 18 Masaza (counties) that make -up Buganda Kingdom.

According to Mathias Lukwago, the official in charge of the entire organization, all the cyclists will the categorized to use the sport bikes and non-sport bikes (ordinary) in the varying distances per gender.

For the sport bikes; the men will cycle 120KM and the women shall cover 60KM.

In the ordinary category, the men will cover a total distance of 70 KM and women will cover 40KM.

Lukwago anticipated a great championship with the outstanding cyclists rewarded with varying prizes.

Mathias Lukwago, organizer Buganda Cycling championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Cyclists will cover various distances as 120KM, 70KM, 60KM and 40KM in the 2021 Buganda Masaza Cycling Championship (Credit: David Isabirye) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The different teams in the respective Masaza (counties) will be represented by four to six cyclists.

The championship is exclusively sponsored by tele-communications giants MTN Uganda in celebration of BBS Telefaina’s five years’ anniversary.

