On the back of an unforgettable treble-winning season in 2018, Black Pirates Rugby Club moved from Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo, Nakawa to their new home in Kakajo Zone, Bweyogerere.

But for two years since making the move in 2019, it seemed like they had forgotten to carry their winning touch with them. At their home turf named King’s Park Stadium, Black Pirates had not won any silverware, and neither had they been able to register victories against fierce rivals Kobs and Heathens. This streak of losses birthed the hilarious nickname “Queen’s Park” which left many Pirates’ fans extremely furious. The Sea Robbers even lost at home to Rams for the first time in the club’s history in the 2019/20 premier league season.

The Henry Rujumba Sevens circuit victory this past weekend was the perfect gift Black Pirates needed as they celebrated their silver anniversary. And take it in stylish fashion, they did.

Black Pirates Rugby Club players applauding their fans after the Henry Rujumba Sevens

On Day One, Black Pirates won their Pool C matches without conceding a single point and then drowned Rhinos, 31-00, in the main cup quarterfinal as Day Two action intensified.

In the semifinal, it was a case of “killing by strangling” as they upset series leaders Kobs. Three quick tries in the first half were enough for Black Pirates to eject Kobs by 21-14 who fought back after the break in the thrilling encounter.

The final against Heathens was even more electric. Both teams scored three tries through Conrad Wanyama, Timothy Kisiga (2) for Black Pirates and Nicholas Kato, Lawrence Sebuliba (2) for Heathens, but Black Pirates won 21-19 owing to a shock missed conversion kick by Joseph Oyet before half time.

The 2021 Guinness Sevens Series is still a three-horse race between Kobs, Pirates and Heathens with two circuits left to play. Kobs lead the standings with 83 points closely followed by Black Pirates with 77 and Heathens even closer with 72 points.

The fourth round of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series, named Kigezi Sevens, will be played on Saturday, 13 November 2021, in the Western Region city of Kabale.