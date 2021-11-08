Uganda’s She Cranes will be going for the third straight title when the Africa Netball Championship throws off on Tuesday, November 9.

The She Cranes go into the week-long tournament on the back of winning the Pent Series where they beat six of the eight challengers for the African title.

She Cranes’ toughest hurdle to the title will be top-ranked South Africa who they face on Monday, November 15.

Fred Mugerwa’s charges will start the campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, 9th November.

Five players on the team in Namibia for this year’s edition were part of the 2019 tournament. These are Irene Eyaru, Stella Oyela, Joan Nampungu, Shaffie Nalwanja, and Jesca Achan.

All Uganda’s Fixtures

Tue, Nov 9: vs. Tanzania – 9:00am

Wed, Nov 10: vs. Zambia – 5:00pm

Thu, Nov 11: vs. Namibia – 1:00pm

Fri, Nov 12: vs. Botswana – 11:00am

Sat, Nov 13: vs. Zimbabwe – 9:00am

Sun, Nov 14: vs. Kenya – 3:00pm

Mon, Nov 15, vs. South Africa – 1:00pm

Tue, Nov 16, vs. Malawi – 11:00am

Uganda’s Squad