Uganda’s She Cranes will be going for the third straight title when the Africa Netball Championship throws off on Tuesday, November 9.
The She Cranes go into the week-long tournament on the back of winning the Pent Series where they beat six of the eight challengers for the African title.
She Cranes’ toughest hurdle to the title will be top-ranked South Africa who they face on Monday, November 15.
Fred Mugerwa’s charges will start the campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, 9th November.
Five players on the team in Namibia for this year’s edition were part of the 2019 tournament. These are Irene Eyaru, Stella Oyela, Joan Nampungu, Shaffie Nalwanja, and Jesca Achan.
All Uganda’s Fixtures
- Tue, Nov 9: vs. Tanzania – 9:00am
- Wed, Nov 10: vs. Zambia – 5:00pm
- Thu, Nov 11: vs. Namibia – 1:00pm
- Fri, Nov 12: vs. Botswana – 11:00am
- Sat, Nov 13: vs. Zimbabwe – 9:00am
- Sun, Nov 14: vs. Kenya – 3:00pm
- Mon, Nov 15, vs. South Africa – 1:00pm
- Tue, Nov 16, vs. Malawi – 11:00am
Uganda’s Squad
- Defenders: Lilian Ajio, Faridah Kadondi, Shaffie Nalwanja, Sandra Nambirige, Joan Nampungu, Sylvia Nanyonga
- Midcourt: Jesca Achan, Margret Bagala, Norah Lunkuse, Ruth Meeme
- Shooters: Irene Eyalu, Hadijja Nakabuye, Anisha Muhameed Nakate, Shadia Nassanga, Stella Oyella