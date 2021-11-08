Uganda won the second Africa wood ball championship held in Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Nairobi city in Kenya.

Uganda won overall title both in the men and women categories after amassing a whooping total of 14 medals which included 7 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

Hosts Kenya had a total of 15 medals (4 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze).

Burundi was third with a combined number of 3 medals (1 silver and 2 bronze) whilst Malawi returned two medals (both bronze).

Tanzania did not get any medal.

Team MUBS players holding their mallets in a group photo pose

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) was the best team at the 5th Kenya Open woodball championship.

The Nakawa based institution claimed a total of seven medals; three gold as well as two silver and bronze medals apiece.

MUBS also managed two team trophies; one in either gender as first runners up.

In the singles men event, Israel Muwanguzi won silver whilst Florence Mukoya took bronze in the singles women.

Davis Wabusa and Mukoya combined to win silver in the mixed doubles.

Florence “Flare” Mukoya in action

It was gold for the men doubles team of Ronald Mulindwa and Robert Mutibwa as well as silver for Thomas Kedo and Onesmus Atamba.

B. Kanyesigye and Israel Muwanguzi won the men bronze (doubles).

During the Africa woodball championship, Ronald Mulindwa and Mukoya won gold in the mixed double event and it was gold for Florence Mukoya in the singles women.

Ronald Mulindwa, Africa woodball champion

The competition was categorized in the stroke and fairway events.

All the gold medals for Kenya came in the stroke competition (men overall, single men, doubles men and doubles women).

Uganda had three gold medals in stroke competition in the women overall event, singles women and mixed doubles.

Players show off their trophies during the prize awarding ceremony

The players happily show off their medals

We thank management of MUBS for the support and the players for effort exhibited throughout the championships in Kenya. Juma Kato, MUBS team official

During the fairway competition, Uganda had a clean sweep of all the gold medals on offer with outright victories in singles men, singles women, team men and team women.

The events were held in close partnership with the Africa Woodball Federation as well as the Kenya Woodball Federation (KWbF).

Team Uganda delegation returns by Tuesday, 9th November 2021.