CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship

Uganda 2-3 Ethiopia

Ethiopia are the Champions of the inaugural edition of the CECAFA Women’s Championship after defeating hosts Uganda in the title-deciding match on Tuesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite having their coach Firew HaileGebral and goalkeeper Eyerusalem Lorato sent off, Ethiopia fought back to win 3-2 and clinch the title.

Uganda led 2-0 at halftime but Ethiopia with a player less put up a stunning performance in the second stanza including scoring two late goals to eventually seal the victory.

The hosts started with vigor and were the better side in the opening minutes of the game.

In the 6th minute, Skipper Fauzia Najjemba beat the Ethiopian defence for pace but on-rushing goalkeeper Lorato fouled the former just outside the box.

Centre referee Suzane Yohannes has initially ditched out a yellow card but after consultation with second assistant referee Alida Iradukunda changed the decision and gave marching orders to the Ethiopian goalkeeper.

With the numerical advantage, Uganda dominated proceedings and eventually took the lead in the 25th minute through Hadijah Nandago.

Credit: John Batanudde

Nandago was well-stationed to tap home from close range thanks to Zaina Nandede who did the donkey work on the right flank.

Five minutes to the break, Najjemba scored directly from the free-kick to double the advantage for Uganda.

The second half was completely different with Ethiopia coming back recharged and making several attempts.

When Ridet Assrasahang got the first goal in the 51st minute, it gave them belief and hope for a comeback.

Credit: John Batanudde

Substitute Ariet Odong had instant impact when she came on, leveling matters in the 78th minute.

Operating under panic, the Ugandan defence line kept making mistakes as Ethiopia kept surging forward.

With five minutes to fulltime, Turist Lema fired home the winning goal for Ethiopia thanks to a well-laid pass from Odong.

They eventually held on to claim maximum points thus ending the tournament with 15 points, three ahead of second-placed Uganda.

Tanzania came third on 9 points while Burundi ended with 6 points. Eritrea had 3 and Djibouti ended with no point from six points.

Fauzia Najjemba Credit: John Batanudde

Defender Birkea Amare of Ethiopia was named the Most Valuable Player while Fauzia Najjemba emerged as the top scorer with 11 goals.

Daphine Nyayenga despite conceding three goals today was named the Best Goalkeeper at the tournament.