Tanzania 29-77 Uganda

It was business as usual for Uganda’s She Cranes in the opening game of the 2021 Africa Netball Championship.

The She Cranes eased past Tanzania in the one side game that the Ugandans played at Wanderers Sports Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

The disparity in class between the sides was as clear as daylight right from the first center pass. Uganda won the opening quarter 20-7 with Stella Oyera dominating the circle and never looked back.

The lead ballooned to 28 goals by halftime and the She Cranes continued to assert themselves with 13 unanswered goals to start the third quarter and limited Tanzania to 7 goals just like the first two quarters.

Lillian Ajio, Ruth Meeme, and Irene Eyaru gave way for Sandra Nambirige, Margret Bagala, and Anisha Muhammad Nakatte respectively as Fred Mugerwa looked to his bench to complete the game.

Uganda return to action tomorrow (Wednesday) and take on Zambia at 5:00pm.

Score by Quarter

Q1: Tanzania 7-20 Uganda

Q2: Tanzania 7-22 Uganda

Q3: Tanzania 7-18 Uganda

Q4: Tanzania 8-17 Uganda

She Cranes Starting 7: Shaffie Nalwanja (GK), Joan Nampungu (GD), Lillian Ajio (WD), Ruth Meeme (C), Norah Lukuuse (WA), Irene Eyaru (GA), Stella Oyella (GS)

Subs: Jesca Achan, Margret Bagala, Sandra Nambirige, Anisha Muhammad Nakatte, Shadia Nassanga