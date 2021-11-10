Despite earlier ruling defender Joseph Okumu and midfielder Richard Odada out of Uganda Cranes’ game through injury, Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has included the duo in his 24-man squad.

Okumu who plies his trade with KAA Gent in Belgium is a first choice centre back for the Harambee Stars while Odada, a player for Partizan Belgrade in Serbia has of recent been a starter in the midfield.

Usual faces Eric Ouma, Ian Otieno, Eric Johanna Omondi, Kenneth Muguna and skipper Michael Olunga are part of the squad.

Kenya are out of contention for a place in Qatar 2022 but want to finish the qualifying campaign on a high according to Olunga and his coach Firat.

They face Uganda Cranes at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Thursday with the hosts seeking all points to stay in contention for one of the five African slots at the World Cup finals.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hassan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wambani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga