The Big Fight Nights (BFN) promotions has come to life with a brand new state of art ring.

Measuring 24 by 24 feet, this ring was officially launched by Salim Uhuru Nsubuga, the President of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo in Kampala city.

State of the art boxing ring built by the Big Fight Nights (BFN) Promotions

The ring will be used during the Big Fight Nights (BFN) events that are planned to be held initially monthly with an intention to make them more regular.

Salim Uhuru Nsubuga (left) greets Bosco Omario during the launch of the fighting ring

My brother Bosco Omario, you have given us a new challenge. This investment you have done is great and the sports people should take advantage of this. I am behind you. This investment must bring returns. Sports is now business. Avoid the unnecessary bickering and politicking in the sports federations. Government should also come up and offer tax holidays to private sectors investors like Omario. Salim Uhuru Nsubuga, President Uganda Professional Boxing Commission & Mayor Kampala Central Division

Bosco Omario, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), president and founder of Big Fight Nights (BFN) promotions

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), president and founder of Big Fight Nights (BFN) promotions Bosco Omario, this is an opportunity to have regular competitions in boxing, kickboxing and Taekwondo in Uganda.

The fraternity of boxing, kickboxing and Taekwondo in Uganda is braced for the first ever regular competitions through the Big Fight Nights that we intend to hold monthly and later, every weekly. Starting this December 2021, we aspire to start using this ring. We want to promote the mixed marital arts. We vision is to turn sport into a lucrative business in Africa and mentor fighters. Bosco Omario, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), president and founder of Big Fight Nights (BFN) promotions

L-R: Bosco Omario (Founder Big Fight Nights), Mayor Salim Uhuru Nsubuga, Harry Mwebase (CEO, Uganda Kickboxing Federation) and Abdul Rahaman Lumala (PRO – Big Fight Nights)

We are very, very grateful that Big Fight Nights (BFN) has come on to promote fighters on a consistent basis. The private sector understands business and this should be encouraged. Harry Mwebesa, CEO – Uganda Kickboxing Federation

Harry Mwebesa, CEO Uganda kickboxing Federation

The Big Fight Nights (BFN) Promotions is in conjunction with the Brand Sense Digital Agency Limited and Higher Level Tour and Agency.

Willing fighters are encouraged to visit bfnpass.com and register their respective details under the category of fight registration and submit. Further details can be attained on the telephone contacts; +256752841468 and +25678714798 or a visit to the BFN headquarters at Lit Lounge (Former Casablanca).

Bosco Omario being interviewed by the media at Old Kampala Sports Arena

These contests will be held on specific Fridays weekly or bi-weekly every month depending on demand.

Both gender (male and female) are encouraged to take part.

Bosco Omario and Salim Uhuru Nsubuga with the Big Fight Nights (BFN) promotions T-shirt during the launch at Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala