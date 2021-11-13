StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022: Match Day 1 Results:

MYDA 3-2 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kitara 3-2 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Nyamityobora 0-0 Proline

Proline Maroons 0-0 Calvary

Veteran forward Geofrey Sserunkuma starred with a brace to inspire former Uganda Premier League entity Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) to a 3-2 home win over Ndejje University at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Ivan Orono netted the other goal for the home side who are coached by Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

Action between MYDA and Ndejje University at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo

MYDA had to rally from a goal down, squandered their lead at stage and won it at the death after Sserunkuma’s late-late winner.

Jimmy Wasswa Nsaale and Josephat Ayebare scored Ndejje University’s two goals on the road.

Wasswa gave Ndejje University the lead on 13 minutes.

Ndejje University (in yellow) took the lead but MYDA rallied from behind to make amends

Ndejje University goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokoroach dived in the right direction but could not save Geofrey Sserunkuma’s penalty

Sserunkuma struck a beautiful penalty three minutes after the half hour mark past the Ndejje University Goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokorach for the equalizer.

MYDA took the lead with Orono’s 38th minute goal but Ndejje University leveled the matters on the stroke of half time through Ayebare’s goal as the opening half ended 2-goals apiece.

With the game destined for a stalemate, MYDA had different thoughts and ideas altogether.

A late penalty in the closing stages of the game was buried home by the vastly experienced Sserunkuma for the maximum points on match day one.

MYDA head coach Ayiekoh hailed the fighting mentality of his players and believes that the performance will keep improving.

“We had late preparations but I salute the players for the character exhibited. We shall keep improving” Ayiekoh revealed moments after the game in an interview with the media as he plans for the next opponent in the box (Blacks Power) on Tuesday, 18th November 2021.

Ndejje University XI Vs MYDA

MYDA XI Vs Ndejje University

Meanwhile, Kitara under promotional guru Richard Makumbi recovered from a two goal’s deficit to overcome visiting Blacks Power at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Patrick Mugume was the hero for Kitara with a last minute gasp winner to consolidate on two earlier goals from Richard Enjama and Edison Agondeze.

Blacks Power had shocked the home gallery with a 2-0 lead courtesy of Joel Gerald’s well taken brace.

Makumbi praised the come back from his players, attributing it to good work ethics and self-belief.

“I thank my players for the fighting spirit and never giving up. At some stage, we were two goals down. I told them, we are home and can even score four goals. We managed to score three and win the game. We shall improve game after game since we had late preparations” Makumbi said.

Other results:

Maroons was held by Calvary in a non-scoring affair at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Kampala.

The same result was recorded in Nyamityobora’s goal-less stalemate with visiting Proline at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara District, Western Uganda.

The StarTimes FUFA Big League takes a break on Saturday, November 13, 2021 and match day one will continue on Sunday, 14th November 2021 when Kyetume entertains Luwero United at the Nakisunga playground in Mukono District.

Match day two will be played on Tuesday, 16th November 2021 and Thursday, 18th November 2021 with five matches.

The fixtures may change from time to time since Water FC is fighting tooth and nail to be reinstated back after completing the registration and licensin procedures.

Match Day Games:

Tuesday, 16th November 2021:

Ndejje University Vs Calvary – Arena of Vision, Luweero

Thursday, 18th November 2021: