StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022: Match Day 1 Results:

Kitara 3-2 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Nyamityobora 0-0 Proline

Proline Maroons 0-0 Calvary

Calvary MYDA 3-2 Ndejje University

Former Uganda Premier League side Kitara FC kicked off the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season in style with a 3-2 home victory over Blacks Power at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Friday, 12th November 2021.

Kitara, promotional specialist Richard Makumbi recovered from two goals down to grab maximum points on home turf.

Joel Gerald gave the visitors a two-lead at some stage in the game.

Richard Enjama and Edison Agondeze scored two goals that leveled the match before Patrick Mugume’s last minute gasp winner.

Makumbi was full of praised for the remarkable come-back, attributing the performance to good work ethics and self-belief.

“I thank my players for the fighting spirit and never giving up. At some stage, we were two goals down. I told them, we are home and can even score four goals. We managed to score three and win the game. We shall improve game after game since we had late preparations” Makumbi said.

Kitara and Blacks Power players during the pre-match customs before the game kicked off in Masindi

Meanwhile, away at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) needed a late-late goal from veteran forward Geofrey Sserunkuma to beat visiting Ndejje University 3-2.

Ndejje University took the lead through Jimmy Wasswa Nsaale on 13 minutes.

Sserunkuma replied with a penalty in the 33rd minute and took the lead through Ivan Orono who scored in five minutes later.

Josephat Ayebare scored Ndejje University’s equalizer that tied the game 2-all on the stroke of half time.

With virtually the final thick of action, Sserunkuma drilled home a late penalty past Ndejje University Goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokorach for the third goal and win the game.

Ndejje University goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokoroach dived in the right direction but could not save Geofrey Sserunkuma’s penalty

MYDA head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula lauded his charges for the great performance with the hope that they will improve.

“We had late preparations but I salute the players for the character exhibited. We shall keep improving” Ayiekoh noted.

MYDA makes the trip to face Blacks Power on Thursday, 18th November 2021.

Other results:

Two former UPL sides Nyamityobora and Proline played to a goal-less draw at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

The same result was recorded in the Maroons, Calvary stalemate at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Kampala.

Next Game:

There will be one game on Sunday, 14th November 2021 as match day one winds down.

Former UPL side Kyetume will play host to Luwero United at the Nakisunga playground in Mukono District.

Match day two will be played on Tuesday, 16th November 2021 and Thursday, 18th November 2021 with five matches.

Match Day Games:

Tuesday, 16th November 2021:

Ndejje University Vs Calvary – Arena of Vision, Luweero

Thursday, 18th November 2021: