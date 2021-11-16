Five Shockers, including Jane Asinde, scored in double figures as Wichita State beat Denver, 76-61, Monday night.

Asinde stepped off the bench to score an efficient 12 points in 17 minutes to help Shockers advance to a 3-0 record in Hamilton Gymnasium.

The Ugandan power forward went 5-of-6 from the floor as well as 2-of-3 from the line and pulled down 6 rebounds in a 50-50 split.

It was a perfect way for Asinde to bounce back after struggling to find the basket at Wyoming on Saturday when she went 2-for-8 from the field.

Meanwhile, Trajata Colbert registered her first double-double of the season to lead the team with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Maria McCully added 13 points after halftime and Asinde set a new season-high off the bench.

DJ McCarty added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. For the third straight game, Asia Strong finished in double figures with 10 points to go with eight boards.

Wichita State also dominated the battle on the glass, picking 23 of their 47 rebounds off the offensive board.

Next Game

Wichita State completes a three-game road trip with a visit to former Missouri Valley Conference rival, Northern Iowa, on Saturday.