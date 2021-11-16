StarTimes FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2):

Match Day Two (Tuesday, November 16, 2021):

Ndejje University 2-0 Calvary

Ndejje University Football Club recorded their first victory of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season.

Christened as the “Lions” roared to the win after a 2-0 home win over visiting Calvary at the Arena of Visions on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Samuel Nsubuga and Reagan Mpande scored in either half in the game televised live.

Samuel Nsubuga celebrates Ndejje University’s first goal against Calvary in the opening stanza

Nsubuga scored in the 38th minute and super substitute Mpande got the winner with seven minutes to end the game.

This was the first victory for Ndejje University having slipped 3-2 away to Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on match day one at King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Calvary remains win-less in two matches but with a point following a non-scoring stalemate with Maroons at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach at Ndejje University Football Club

Next in line:

Ndejje University shall visit Maroons on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

On the same day, Calvary will play their first game of the season against Blacks Power at the Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Meanwhile, match day two of the 2021-2022 Big League continues on Thursday, 18th November 2021 with four matches.

Proline and Maroons lock horns in the two Kampala city clubs at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Kataka shall play host to Nyamityobora at the Mbale Municipal stadium, Blacks Power will face MYDA in Lira at – Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

At the Nakisunga Ssaza playground, hosts Kyetume shall entertain Kitara.

The FUFA Big League is the country’s second tier league with three clubs promoted to the top flight division.

Referees walk to the field of play prior to the kick off for the Ndejje University against Calvary match

Team Line Ups:

Ndejje University XI: Jeans Braddy Wokorach (G.K), Norman Ndyamuhaki, Martin Owalamu, Solomon Akodi, Josephat Ayebare, Peter Ouma, Nicholas Luzige, Vincent Joseph Abigaba, Brian Ssali, Samuel Nsubuga, Jimmy Nsaale Wasswa

Subs: Frederick Menn Nyekorach, Junior Ainamani, Joseph Okello, Reagan Mpande, Simon Bazibu, George Akena, Fredrick Mayindi

Calvary XI: Saleh Maganda, Jackson Wabuleta, Rodgers Atube, Ahmed Ramathan Ongo, Sabir Andama, Emma Adriko, Christopher Agotre, Victor Dickens Kirama, Julius Choka, Paul Elias

Subs: Nelson Desmond, Arop Oryema, Opio, Adriko Nazir Ongolos, Milton Afema, Norman Brown, Talibu Kassimu, James Obwoya

Other Games:

Thursday, 18th November 2021:

Proline Vs Maroons – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Kataka Vs Nyamityobora – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Blacks Power Vs MYDA – Akibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

Kyetume Vs Kitara – Nakisunga Ssaza Playground, Mukono

All Match Day 1 Results: